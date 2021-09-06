From left: Jackie Wells, Jenna Payne, Sarah Parkin, Martin Johnson, Gemma Parkin, and Megan-Rose Barrett

‘Be Their Voice’ has been founded by a number of passionate Louth-based volunteers following the tragic death of Bethany Vincent, and her son, DJ, at a property in High Holme Road on May 31.

Bethany’s former partner, Daniel Boulton, of Alexandra Road in Skegness, has since been charged with the two murders and is currently in custody, with a plea and trial preparation hearing due to take place later this month, and a provisional trial date set for January next year.

The newly-formed charity will host a public launch on September 25 at the Boar’s Head from 5pm. The event will include live music and food, with Bethany’s parents and DJ’s father invited as guests of honour.

The new charity is the brainchild of local musician Martin Johnson, who said: “In response to tragedy, we aim to be a voice for those suffering in silence and a beacon to domestic abuse victims.

“This will be a fitting legacy for Bethany and DJ.”

Martin is supported in his role as chair by Sarah Parkin (vice-chair), Megan-Rose Barratt (treasurer), Jenna Payne (youth co-ordinator), Jacqui Wells (secretary) and Gemma Parkin (events planner).