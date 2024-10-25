Bilking drivers warned by police as Mablethorpe petrol station suffers 'huge losses'

By Richard Silverwood
Published 25th Oct 2024, 16:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers in the Louth and Mablethorpe area who flee from garage forecourts without paying for their petrol have been warned that they face double jeopardy.

The crime is known as bilking, and Lincolnshire Police has confirmed a spate of offences, with one family-run petrol station in Mablethorpe targeted more than 50 times in the last six months.

However, officers say the culprits could not only end up in the criminal courts but also face prosecution in the civil courts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For alongside their investigations, they are encouraging garages to consider “civil recovery of the debt owed for the stolen fuel” through the British Oil Security Syndicate (BOSS), an organisation that works to reduce forecourt crime.

The garage forecourt crime of bilking -- filling up with petrol and then speeding off without paying -- is being tackled by Lincolnshire Police.The garage forecourt crime of bilking -- filling up with petrol and then speeding off without paying -- is being tackled by Lincolnshire Police.
The garage forecourt crime of bilking -- filling up with petrol and then speeding off without paying -- is being tackled by Lincolnshire Police.

The petrol station badly blighted by bilking is the Empire Garage and convenience store on Alford Road, where owners Kavita and Sanjay Pilani say they are suffering “huge losses” to their business.

The couple claim drivers are filling their tanks with “nothing less than £80 worth of petrol” before speeding off without paying.

Kavita despaired: “We can’t do anything about it. It is having an emotional impact on staff who are getting very stressed at times.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Pajanis have even resorted to posting messages, pictures and videos on the garage’s Facebook page in a bid to stop the bilking.

The Empire Garage on Alford Road, Mablethorpe, which has been targeted by bilking drivers more than 50 times in the last six months.The Empire Garage on Alford Road, Mablethorpe, which has been targeted by bilking drivers more than 50 times in the last six months.
The Empire Garage on Alford Road, Mablethorpe, which has been targeted by bilking drivers more than 50 times in the last six months.

One message reads: “Another thief stealing petrol. Someone please identify him and shame him.”

Another says: “Please support our prepay pumps and don’t argue with staff. We have had many drive off in the last few days. Sometimes, when it is busy, we can’t see from inside the store who is filling their vehicles.”

Kavita and Sanjay say they have reported every theft to the police and are annoyed that “they don’t do anything about it”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police told the Louth Leader: “Our team works with garages on a range of measures to prevent bilking and ensure they understand the steps they need to take.

Read More
'Beloved' veteran Jeff leads big celebrations at Louth village venue 'The Splash...

"These can include the use of prepay technology so that a bank card is charged ahead of the fuel being pumped. Incidents of bilking are not always thefts but cases of people forgetting to pay.

"Officers need to focus their time on investigating crimes, while the civil recovery of the debt is the responsibility of the garage. This can be done through BOSS.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice