A shoplifter who had a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from entering shops in Skegness has been jailed for 12 weeks after breaching the order and committing further thefts.

Michael Walker, 32, of Alexandra Road in Skegness appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday to face two charges of theft and one count of breaching his CBO.

He pleaded guilty to the following: • On Wednesday 10 September, he stole meat worth £60 from the Co-Op in Lincoln. • On Thursday 16 October, he stole cleaning products worth £87 from B&M on Burgh Road in Skegness. • On Thursday 16 October, he breached his CBO by entering retail premises – B&M – he was prohibited from doing so.

Lincolnshire Police have reported he was given a 12-week prison sentence for these offences, which is to run concurrently with an activated suspended sentence of 16 weeks for breaching his CBO.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court granted the court order on 26 August 25, for two years. It prohibits Walker from entering any retail premises in Skegness, except a named chemist and food store on Lumley Road, Skegness.

In a statement, police explained that breaching a CBO is a criminal offence, and a custodial sentence can be enforced. They are available on conviction for any criminal offence.

The orders are aimed at tackling the most serious and persistent offenders where their behaviour has brought them before a criminal court.

PC Andy Taylor, the Investigating Officer, said: “This individual's actions have been a blight on our local community. This isn't just about the items stolen; it's about the staff who are forced to confront him, the customers who feel unsafe, and the business owners who are trying to make an honest living. The financial losses are passed on to all of us in the form of higher prices.

“He was already under a court order designed to stop this exact behaviour, and he chose to ignore it. That is unacceptable.

“His latest arrest is a direct result of our team's hard work and our commitment to supporting our local businesses. We will not tolerate our town centre being treated this way and will use every power available to us to hold offenders like this to account."