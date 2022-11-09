Boston-area parents appear in court accused of being in charge of dog that fatally injured their three-month-old daughter
Two people from the Boston area have appeared in court accused of being in charge of a dog that fatally injured their three-month-old daughter.
Karen Alcock, 41, of Castledyke Bank, New York, and Vince King, 54, of the same address, attended Boston Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, November 9) in relation to the death of Kyla King.
They are accused of being in charge of a dog – a husky named Blizzard – which was out of control and caused injury resulting in death at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, on March 6.
Alcock gave no indication of plea; King entered a plea of not guilty.
The pair were represented by Stuart Wild and Helen Coney respectively.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction of the case, sending it to Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on December 7.
Alcock and King were released on unconditional bail.