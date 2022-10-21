BREAKING NEWS: Kamil Ranoszek found GUILTY of the murder of Boston mum Ilona Golabek

Kamil Ranoszek has been found guilty of Ilona Golabek's murder. Her remains were found at Witham Way Country Park, pictured.

Ranoszek, aged 42, showed no reaction as the jury foreman returned the unanimous verdict after three days of deliberations.

He now faces a life sentence, and will be sentenced by Judge Simon Hirst this afternoon.

As previously reported, the prosecution alleged during the trial that Ranoszek killed 27 year-old Ilona in their Wormgate flat and disposed of her body parts in nearby Witham Way Country Park.

Ilona Golabek.

