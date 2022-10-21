BREAKING NEWS: Kamil Ranoszek found GUILTY of the murder of Boston mum Ilona Golabek
A jury at Lincoln Crown Court have today (Friday) found Boston man Kamil Ranoszek guilty of the murder of his estranged partner Ilona Golabek.
Ranoszek, aged 42, showed no reaction as the jury foreman returned the unanimous verdict after three days of deliberations.
He now faces a life sentence, and will be sentenced by Judge Simon Hirst this afternoon.
As previously reported, the prosecution alleged during the trial that Ranoszek killed 27 year-old Ilona in their Wormgate flat and disposed of her body parts in nearby Witham Way Country Park.
More on this story as we get it.