Call for the Chancellor to tackle Lincolnshire Police 'funding crisis' in Budget

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is being urged to tackle what the county’s police and crime commissioner calls “a funding crisis” at the Lincolnshire force.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of Mrs Reeves’s first Budget for the new Labour government on Wednesday, Mr Jones has issued a plea for fairer funding for Lincolnshire Police.

He says latest figures show the force faces a £17.5 million financial shortfall if the government fails to provide additional money to cover the police pay award for 2024, which amounted to a 4.75 per cent increase for all officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even with that extra money, it will have to grapple with a £14 million funding gap, he says.

Marc Jones, who is the police and crime commissioner for Lincolnshire (PHOTO BY: Ellis Karran/Local Democracy Reporting Service).

Mr Jones, who represents the Conservatives, has received support from all Lincolnshire MPs in his fight to get the county better funding. He feels the Budget could be a critical point in the battle.

Earlier this year, The Police Foundation, an independent think-tank, released figures which showed that Lincolnshire received funding of only £196 per head of population, compared to £246 in Humberside and £221 in Norfolk.

If Lincolnshire received the same per head of funding as Humberside, it would bring in an additional £38 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For years, we have been fighting to get Whitehall to recognise that the outdated funding formula is unfairly penalising Lincolnshire, its police force and its residents,” said Mr Jones.

“Under the last government, there was universal recognition that it needed to be addressed, and a new formula was due to go out to national consultation.

“A change in government has brought the issue to a standstill, but the budget is a chance for the new Cabinet to make a clear statement on police funding. I sincerely hope it takes that opportunity.

“If not, then we face some very real and challenging decisions on how we manage a multi-million-pound funding shortfall. It’s hard to see how services can be maintained at their current level unless something changes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincolnshire’s Chief Constable, Paul Gibson, said: “I will continue to work alongside the police and crime commissioner to lobby government for a sustainable funding settlement.

“The force consistently strives to achieve greater efficiencies and provide the best value for money. However, it’s clear the current funding formula has meant we have been underfunded for many years.

“This funding formula needs to change. It is long overdue.”