COURT RESULTS: Latest Boston-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Stephen Rollinson, 43, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, on July 20, committed assault. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) - period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. At Boston, on July 20, stole laundry products to the value of £32.96 from B&M. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. £32.96 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

Artus Stankus, 42, of Swan Street, Spalding. At Boston, on April 25, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. £150 compensation to pay. £100 costs. At Spalding, on April 24, used threatening, abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that unlawful violence would be used against them, whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. £50 compensation to pay.

DRUG DRIVING:

Shane Boyton, 44, of HMP Lincoln. At Boston, in Yarborough Road, on January 26, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 88 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs.

FAILED TO COMPLY:

Dawid Wroblewski, 32, c/o Fenside Road, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Boston Magistrates' Court on May 15 by failing to attend planned appointments on May 25 and May 28. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence: at King's Lynn, on January 23, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with them in a public place, namely the Vancouver Centre, an offensive weapon, namely a locking knife. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of four months implemented.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Claudia Burtila, 23, of Wide Bargate, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on March 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nikolajs Jelisejevs, 56, of Tattershall Road, Boston. At Boston, in Nursery Road, on March 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Craig Martin-Kitchen, 33, of West End Road, Wyberton. At Boston, in West End Road, on February 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Virgilo Neves, 48, of North End, Swineshead. At Boston, in James Street, on May 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Romans Polakovs, 32, of Meridian Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Tower Road, on March 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Russell Warwick-Brown, 37, of Tarran Way, Skegness. At Boston, in Wainfleet Road, on March 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dainius Krotka, 36, of Long Grove, Stainforth, Doncaster. At Boston, in Thorold Street, on June 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

LIGHTS:

Nabaz Omar, 24, of Pen Street, Boston. At Boston, in Castle Street, on February 2, used a vehicle when not every front headlamp and tail light were in good working order (both headlamps and nearside tail light). £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

SPEEDING:

Charlie Baxter-Chaplin, 20, of Asperton Road, Wigtoft. At Bardney, in Bardney Causeway, on June 4, drove at a speed of 71mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £356 fine. £142 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT: