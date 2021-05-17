COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases - part two

Boston Magistrates' Court.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Freddie Clarke, 18, of Main Road, Wrangle. At Sutterton, in Station Road, on October 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Lucan Florin, 33, of Main Ridge West, Boston. At Surfleet, on the A16, on October 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Zydrunas Grigaitis, 25, of St Botolophs Mews, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on October 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £307 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove at a speed of 48mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Andrzej Pietrzak, 57, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on April 29, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £168 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sebastion Joaoa, 34, of Redbridge Gardens, London. At Boston, in Bartol Crescent, on November 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Andrei-Costin Movila, 23, of Trafalgar Place, Boston. At Boston, in Brothertoft Road, on February 2, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed.

Ionut Dibu, 33, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on September 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Alexsandrs Docenko, 26, of Medlock Crescent, Spalding. At Boston, in Field Street, on August 31, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dragos Valentin, 20, of Rowley Road, Boston. At Boston, in Haven Village, on October 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £185 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Ionut Feraru, 32, of Witham Bank East, Boston. At Spalding, on the A16, on September 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jordan Jordan, 24, of Spalding Road, Crowland. At New Leake, in Spilsby Road, on October 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, rode a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Vasilijus Kostivgovas, 36, of Grove Street West, Boston. At Boston, in Frampton Place, on September 6, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Tomas Mackevicius, 30, of Golden Grove, Wigtoft. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on September 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Janis Rancans, 31, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on October 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Tomas Labatmedis, 25, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Laughton Road, on July 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

Todor Todorov, 34, of Hilda Street, Boston. At Boston, in Robin Hoods Walk, on August 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

Jordan Tuplin, 21, of Edinburgh Drive, Kirton. At Old Leake, on Hawthorn Road, on February 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £106 fine. Driving record endorsed.

LAMP

Hristo Kuchenov, 32, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on August 24, used a vehicle on which not every front position lamp was in good working order. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Charlette Vines, 25, of Alfred Street, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on August 22, used a vehicle on which not every rear position lamp was in good working order. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

PASSENGERS

Marius-Dumitru Didila, 32, of Vauxhall Road, Boston. At Boston, in Fenside Road, on December 5, used a vehicle, the manner in which passengers were being carried in it being such that danger was caused or was likely to be caused to any person in it or on a road. £133 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At the same location, on the same date, drove while disqualified. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Ingus Zeijers, 29, of Paddock Grove, Boston. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. £160 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

PUBLIC ORDER

Luke Stubbings, 23, of Chestnut Avenue, Spalding. At Boston, on May 26, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Horncastle, on September 29, damaged a mobile phone and picture frame belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £100 compensation to pay.

SEAT BELT

Thomas McDonagh, 34, of Main Road, Collin, Dumfries. At Boston, in Liquourpond Street, on July 25, drove while carrying in the rear of the vehicle a child of over the age of three years, but under the age of 14, who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Danko Mitev, 48, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Edwin Street, on July 18, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SPEEDING

Emily Ballard, 25, of Church Road, Tilney St Lawrence, King’s Lynn. At Wildmore, on the B1192 Langrick Road at New York Primary School, on October 18, drove at a speed of 64mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £334 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mihai Barlea, 27, of Hillburn Road, Wisbech. At Wildmore, on the B1192 Langrick Road at New York Primary School, on October 12, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Callum Priestman, 31, of Black and Amber Way, Kingston upon Hull. At Wildmore, on the B1192 Langrick Road at New York Primary School, on October 5, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the limit. £338 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

THEFT

Joanne Ovenell, 43, of Abbey Road, Swineshead. At Boston, on November 9, 2018, stole cash and stock to the value of £4,107.89 from Applegreen Service Station. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £2,400 compensation to pay.

Kelly Wright, 43, of Patten Avenue, Wainfleet. At Boston, on February 3, stole alcohol and clothing to the value of £311.40 from Tesco. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge.

TOOK VEHICLE

Rebecca Wain, 35, of Causeway, Wyberton. At Boston, on March 4, without consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took a vehicle for the use of herself or another and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered was driven dangerously. Committed to prison for 24 weeks. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on the A17, on the same date, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 64mcg. Legal limit 35mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed. At Saracens Head, on the A17, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance, drove otherwise than in an accordance with a licence, and, as the driver of a vehicle, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. At Boston, on the same date, stole cash to the value of £20 and medication. For each offence, committed to prison for 12 weeks, one as a consecutive term, the other concurrently. At Boston, on the same date, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a concurrent term. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of suspended sentence imposed on February 26. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence: at King’s Lynn, on November 28, committed assault by beating. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of two weeks implemented as consecutive term. Overall length of sentence: 38 weeks.

CASE RE-OPENED