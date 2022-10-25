COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED:

Alan Kiersz, 21, of Market Street, Long Sutton. At Boston, in St Georges Road, on August 20, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, a bladed or sharply pointed article, namely a Stanley knife. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, on the same date, had in his possession a small amount of cannabis – a class B drug. £346 fine. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. No separate penalty.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Dainius Paskevicius, 22, of Walden Gardens, Boston. At Boston, on August 18, damaged a PVC front door belonging to another, with intent or through recklessness. £200 compensation to pay. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

Advertisement

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Iulian Postolache, 44, of Birch Lane, Manchester. At Boston, in Market Place, on February 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jim Morris, 51, of Main Road, Langrick. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on July 7, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for 29 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:

Advertisement

Francis Woodcock, 58, of Whitehorse Street, Wymondham, Norfolk. At Boston, on the A1121/junction of Great Fen Road, on April 18, drove without due care and attention. £184 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Rumen Rumenov, 36, of Albert Street, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on May 22, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Redas Siskauskas, 24, of Irby Street, Boston. At Spalding, in St Thomas Road, on May 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. £58 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £146 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement

Maciej Was, 33, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on May 29, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Cristi-Florin Zainea, 23, of Liquorpond Street, Boston. At Boston, in Victoria Place, on May 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £240 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Philip Watson, 41, of Stockwellgate, Spalding. At Gosberton, in Main Road, on February 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £500 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Costica Calin, 33, of Haven Village, Boston. At Spalding, in Holbeach Road, on June 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Ion Dragutan, 37, of Bradford Road, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on June 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement