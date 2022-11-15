COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a Boston connection completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Karol Pieczsnski, 28, of Witham Road, Spalding. At Boston, on May 31, damaged an internal door belonging to another, with intent or through recklessness. £386.70 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

Eric le Berre, 58, of Albert Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on August 28, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 80 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £400 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Stephen Owens, 33, of Wyberton Low Road, Clay Lake, Boston. At Kirton, on the A16, on August 10, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Kirton, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Ionut Velea, 34, of Langley Mews, Kirton. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on May 20, drove while disqualified. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for three months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Steven Laws, 36, of Lawn Avenue, Doncaster. At Boston, on the A52 between Haltoft End and Butterwick, on May 6, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove at a speed of 46mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY:

Kornelijus Zalys,19, of Fleming Court, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on August 29, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. £40 fine. £85 costs.

FAILURE TO STOP:

Romas Blazevicius, 44, of Hospital Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on April 13, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which personal injury was caused to another person, failed to stop. £200 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Also, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which personal injury was caused to another, and not having given their name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring them to do so, failed to report the accident within 24 hours. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Stoyan Momchilov, 31, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Avenue, October 28, 2021, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. £450 fine. Driving record endorsed with seven penalty points. £45 surcharge. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

PUBLIC ORDER:

Amy Greatorex, 32, of Clare Road, Sutton In Ashfield, Nottinghamshire. At Boston, on July 16, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £660 fine. £85 costs.

SPECIMEN:

Craig Tarbard, 40, of Castle View, Walcott. At Mareham le Fen, on September 17, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they committed an offence failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

THEFT: