COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

BLADE/SHARPLY POINTED:

Peter Stirling, 64, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston's Pilgrim Hospital, on March 21, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely two craft knives. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 40 days. Knives to be forfeited and destroyed. Also, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. Community Order made, as above.

DRINK DRIVING:

Lee Dawson-Pickering, 31, of South Square, Boston. At Boston, in South Square, on February 27, drove a vehicle while disqualified from driving. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Also, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 55 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gheorge Radu, 43, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on March 4, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 87 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Stephen Barai, 49, of Dryden Court, Tattershall. At Frithville, in Westville Road, on December 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 235 milligrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80ml. £450 fine. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. £180 victim surcharge.

Florin Burdulea, 42, of Oak Drive, Outwell, Wisbech. At Sutterton, on the A17 from East Drain to the Station Road roundabout, on March 11, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 74 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Sandu Zaiachin, 19, of Hardwick Estate, Kirton. At Wyberton, in London Road, on March 19, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 52 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £240 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pawel Wiertel, 36, of Middlecott Close, Boston. At Boston, in Brothertoft Road, on March 18, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 117 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £533 fine. Disqualified from driving for 48 hours. £85 costs. £213 victim surcharge.

Marian-Constantin Vulpe, 23, of Park Road, Boston. At Boston, in Shore Road, on February 4, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 61 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Quasim Shakoor, 29, of Wimpole Road, Beeston, Nottingham. At Fishtoft, in Eastwood Road, on March 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 48 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £450 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £180 victim surcharge.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Fred Shail, 46, of Littlemore Lane, Sibsey. At Boston, in Tenens Way, on October 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benas Stankevicius, 19, of Ingram Road, Boston. At Boston, on the A16 Sibsey Road, on November 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £280 fine. £112 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Osbourne, 42, of Bowman Close, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on March 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPECIMEN:

Ritvars Vovars, 37, of Toot Lane, Boston. At Boston, on March 19, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £750 fine. Disqualified from driving for 29 months. £85 costs. £300 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:Asen Atanasov, 36, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Barkston, on the A607, on August 19, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for eight months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Advertisement

Advertisement