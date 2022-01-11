COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

DRINK DRIVING

Jordan Timms, 33, of Walpole Close, Doncaster. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on October 24, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 62 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Driving record endorsed.

Cherie Ward, 34, of Mill View Close, Ingoldmells. At Ingoldmells, in Mill View Close, on December 7, 2020, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 54 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £162 fine. £200 victim surcharge. £34 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

Nick Yost, 25, of Craven Street, Lincoln. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on September 17, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Janet Blanchard, 66, of Conker Grove, Louth. At Great Steeping, on February 9, failed to comply with a Community Protection Notice by standing on the drive and speaking loudly, using abusive language about a neighbour, causing harassment to them. Restraining Order made. £220 fine. £220 compensation to pay. £85 costs. At Great Steeping, on February 21, failed to comply with a Community Protection Notice in the same manner. No separate penalty. Restraining Order made. £200 compensation to pay. At Great Steeping, on March 24, failed to comply with a Community Protection Notice by standing on the drive, speaking so that neighbours could hear her, making abusive comments and causing harassment to them. No separate penalty. £200 compensation to pay. At Great Steeping, on May 12, failed to comply with a Community Protection Notice by being abusive towards another causing them distress. No separate penalty. Restraining Order made. At Great Steeping, on May 15, failed to comply with a Community Protection Notice by shouting and being abusive towards neighbours, causing them distress. No separate penalty. Restraining Order made. At Great Steeping, on May 18, failed to comply with a Community Protection Notice by shouting and swearing out of a window about a neighbour’s pet, causing them harassment, alarm and distress. No separate penalty. Restraining Order made.

HARASSMENT

James Pennell, 32, of Willows Court, Tattershall. Between November 12, 2020, and December 7, 2020, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which he knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment in that he sent 17 text messages and made four phone calls to the complainant. Committed to prison for 26 weeks. Restraining Order made. At Huttoft, on April 21, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 14 weeks as a concurrent term. £100 compensation to pay. Overall length of sentence: 26 weeks. At Mablethorpe, on the same date, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. No separate penalty.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Darren Pearson, 54, of Northlands Road, Westville, Boston. At Friskney, on the A52, on April 5, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. At the same location, on the same date, drove at a speed of 63mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £220 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed.

Lee Kelso, 33, of Chaucer Avenue, Mablethorpe. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on January 21, 2021, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £700 fine. £70 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle which was not fitted with front nearside or offside mirrors. No separate penalty.

Sharon Burgess, 49, of Patten Avenue, Wainfleet. At Skegness, in Barnes Road, on March 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle which was not fitted with a functional offside light for the registration plate. No separate penalty.

Stefan Widdop, 29, of Lancaster Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in The Meadows, on May 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

David Wilkinson, 42, of Scampton Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lyndhurst Avenue, on May 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

MOBILE

David Downey, 40, of Prescot Road, Aughton, Ormskirk, Lancashire. At Skegness, on the A52, on September 7, 2020, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £308 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 days. Driving record endorsed with six points.

PERMITTED TO DRIVE

Claire Wilson, 31, of Jenkin Avenue, Sheffield. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on March 13, permitted another to use a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Adam Harrison, 37, of Wilson Close, Ingoldmells. At Skegness, in Franklin Avenue, on February 3, permitted another to use a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Anthony Moore, 33, of Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards. At Skegness, on May 10, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

SPEEDING