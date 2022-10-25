COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Dean Christy, 31, of Sunningdale Close, Chapel St Leonards. At Skegness, on May 17, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Restraining Order made. £270 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

Daniel Coleman, 37, of Glentworth Crescent, Skegness. At Lincoln, on January 28, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. At Lincoln, on January 28, assaulted a separate emergency worker, also a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. For each offence, conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs. £22 victim surcharge​​​​​​​.​​​​​​​CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Alex Asher, 32, of Jacklin Crescent, Mablethorpe. At Skegness, in Lumley Avenue, on August 3, damaged a window belonging to the Salvation Army, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge for 12 months imposed. £20 compensation to pay. At Skegness, in Lumley Avenue, on August 2, damaged a door and hinges belonging to the Salvation Army, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge for 12 months imposed. £20 compensation to pay.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Dean Moore, 31, of Shalfleet Drive, Derby. At Burgh le Marsh, in Station Road, on June 26, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 67 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

Kyle Stopp, 31, of Sycamore Road, Burton Upon Trent, Burton on Trent, Staffordshire. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on March 20, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 70 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

John Chappell, 60, of Longley Hall Rise, Sheffield. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on June 25, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

OBSTRUCTED POLICE: