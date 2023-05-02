COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Liam Robinson, 29, of Willoughby Road, Alford. At Alford, on February 19, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours.At Alford, on the same date, damaged car tyres to an unknown value belonging to someone other than themselves, through intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: eight weeks. Conditions, as above. £200 compensation. At Alford, in Willoughby Road, on the same date, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for three months. No separate penalty. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Aaron Hollis, 44, of The Martyrs Close, Coventry. At Ingoldmells, on December 2, committed assault by beating. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

​BREACH OF ORDER:

James Stewart, 28, of Cavendish Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on March 4, breached a domestic violence protection order made on February 24 in that they contacted a specific individual and attended an address where he knew they were present and a complaint was made for him to be liable for a penalty. £120 fine. £177 costs.

​DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Nevada Smith, 44, of Sea Lane, Ingoldmells. At Burwell, on the A16, on September 24, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with three points.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

​DRUG DRIVING:

Scott Woods, 29, of Main Road, Hop Pole, Spalding. At Skegness, in Richmond Drive, on November 30, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 7.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Connor Lardner, 27, of Fircroft Avenue, Sheffield. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on November 26, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 60 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Luke Garner, 31, of Bridgeman Road, Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan. At Spilsby, in Raynard Street, on October 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Brandon Lovell, 22, of East View Close, Chapel St Leonards. At Hogsthorpe, in High Street, on January 16, used a vehicle without insurance. £81 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Zachery Robinson, 32, of Chesterfield Road, Belper. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on January 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £500 fine. £200 fine. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Safeer Shah, 51, of Scarbrough Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in North Parade, on February 2, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £40 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. £85 costs. Victim surcharge: 16 points.

SPEEDING:

Paige-Jorden Bodell, 26, of Clarke Court, Horncastle. At Orby, in Gunby Road, on January 25, drove at a speed of 46mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £93 fine. £37 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Kyle Lowes, 20, of Sea Road, Anderby. At Hainton, on the A157, on January 12, drove at a speed of 88mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £133 fine. £53 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.