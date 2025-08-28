Driver admits causing deaths of two young brothers

Amy Sheppard admitted causing the deaths of the two young brothers when she appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court earlier

A woman has admitted causing the deaths of two young brothers who were travelling with her when she was involved in a crash.

Eight-year-old Louie Ellis and Mason Ellis, aged six, died after the collision on the A52 between Sandilands and Huttoft, near Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire, on 2 October 2023. A four-year-old boy was also injured but survived.

The boys were rear seat passengers in a Vauxhall Astra that was involved in a collision with an Audi, Lincolnshire Police said at the time.

The driver of the Astra, 29-year-old Amy Sheppard, of Mumby Road, Huttoft, this morning (Thursday) appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

Wearing a white blouse and black trousers Ms Sheppard held a tissue in her left hand as she entered guilty pleas to the five charges she faces.

Ms Sheppard pleaded guilty to two offences of causing death by careless driving relating to Mason and Louie Ellis.

She also admitted causing serious injury by careless driving to three others in the two cars.

The facts of the case were not opened and District Judge Daniel Church committed Ms Sheppard to Lincoln Crown Court for sentence on a date to be fixed.

District Judge Church told Ms Sheppard: "You have pleaded guilty to all five charges.

"I have already said that I have decided the sentencing powers of this court are insufficient so I am sending this case to Crown Court."

District Judge Church agreed to a defence request for a probation report on Ms Sheppard but warned her: "All options including immediate custody are open to the Crown Court judge."

Updated victim impact statements from those affected by the collision, including the father of the two boys, were also requested for the sentence hearing.

Ms Sheppard was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on a date to be arranged.

Following their deaths Mablethorpe Primary Academy paid tribute to the brothers, saying the school was "truly devastated by this tragic news".

Headteacher Shona Hodgson said: "It is absolutely heartbreaking to have lost Louie and Mason, who will be deeply missed, and our love and condolences are with their family."