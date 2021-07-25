E-scooter seized in Skegness and rider disqualified

An E-scooter has been seized in Skegness and the rider disqualified.

By Chrissie Redford
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 8:40 am
Updated Sunday, 25th July 2021, 8:42 am
A quad bike being used illegally at Gibraltar Point in Skegness.

The action is part of a continued campaign by police to rid the beach of off-road bikes used illegally on the beach.

Not only are they a danger to beach users they have also been used at Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve threatening the wildlife.

Coast Insp Colin Haigh tweeted yesterday: "E-scooters are often used by irresponsible/drunk/disqualified riders.

"Skegness Police recently seized an E-scooter from someone who failed to stop and tried to evade officers.

"When located he was disqualified. Regardless of personal feelings, they are illegal for public use."

