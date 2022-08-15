Farm grateful for community support following break-in

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Miluka of Farm Linc mending the damaged fence at Tattershall Farm Park.

As reported in last week’s Horncastle News, Tattershall Farm Park was hit by burglars on Monday last week, with one of their quad bikes, as well as a number of expensive tools worth an estimated £25,000, stolen.

Just some of the Makita-branded tools stolen by the offenders include a circular saw, a chainsaw, two Jerry cans full of fuel, a leaf blower and hoover, spanners, hedge cutters and more, which the offenders cut through their fence and carried away from the farm in one of the business’s own barrel trains which was abandoned down the road.

This has meant that the team cannot carry out essential maintenance work around the farm and work on the new Parrot Pen has had to be paused as they have no drills, screwdrivers, saws or laser level.

But since then, Marie Morrell, who owns the park with her husband James, said that they’ve been so touched by the amount of support and offers of help they’ve had from the community and Tattershall and beyond and have extended their thanks to everyone who has offered to help:

"The community have been amazing,” she said, “It’s really raised our spirits and it’s been really heart-warming.”

Just some of the offers of help they’ve had was from the team at Farm Linc who came and fixed the hole in their fence today for free, Pilgrim Food services have offered food for an upcoming event and Goodwins DIY also offered to lend them some tools to tide them over.

Other help from local businesses has come from Appleyard’s, Just Wake at Tattershall Lakes Water Park and Cooley’s, and Marie said they really appreciate everything that everyone is doing for them.

"All the offers of help have been flying in and it’s shown how much people in the area care about us – it goes to show that good people do exist and it’s really boosted the whole team.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and officers are currently following various lines of enquiry.