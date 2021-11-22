Former special constables from Horncastle and Louth face misconduct hearings

Police news

An accelerated misconduct hearing is to be held on the morning of Monday November 29, at 9.30am, for Former Special Constable George Cartwright, who was based at Horncastle Police Station.

It is alleged that on July 3 last year, he accessed a record on a police database without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, in that he had no policing purpose for doing so.

On October 3 last year, he allegedly failed to be open and honest in his response to the Force Auditor and attempted to then mislead them into accepting he had a policing purpose for accessing the record.

It is alleged that Former SC Cartwright breached the following standards of professional behaviour: honesty and integrity, confidentiality, orders and instructions, and discreditable conduct.

Former SC Cartwright’s conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct.

On the following afternoon (2pm on Tuesday November 30), another accelerated misconduct hearing will be held for Former Special Constable Maisy Whittington, based at Louth Police Station.

It is alleged that on July 9 last year, she responded to a Notice of Intended Prosecution sent by Humberside Police to say that she was the driver of a vehicle involved in a speeding offence.

On a date between July 9 and July 31 last year, she became aware that she was not the driver of the vehicle at the time of the offence, but decided not to tell police that she was not the driver, and at that time did not provide the correct details of the driver.

It is alleged that Former SC Whittington breached the following standards of professional behaviour: honesty and integrity, and discreditable conduct

Former SC Whittington’s conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct.

Both of these misconduct hearings will be held in public at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters in Deepdale Lane, Nettleham, near Lincoln.