The graffiti taking aim at East Lindsey District Council was sprayed on Mercer Row, near Aswell Street, overnight last night (Tuesday), with the message making reference to £1,200.
Further graffiti, which says “God save Louth, God save the King” was spotted on Eastgate.
This comes after multiple spates of graffiti in Louth in October last year, taking aim at Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways over the ill-fated parklets, which were also the target of vandalism.
A spokesperson from East Lindsey District Council, said: “We are aware of the graffiti which has appeared overnight on Mercer Row in Louth and we are currently working on getting the area cleaned up as soon as operationally possible.”
Lincolnshire County Council, which has responsibility for Highways in the county, have both been approached for comment.