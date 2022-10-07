Louth's controversial parklets vandalised AGAIN

The third spate of damage to the parklets.

The second Louth seating unit on Mercer Row has been vandalised last night (Thursday), the third time vandals have attacked the Active Travel Scheme, and comes just days after an incident saw seating removed from the base of the features and left down Little Butcher Lane in the early hours of Thursday morning last week (September 29).

This latest attack has left the upright stools on the remaining Parklet unit torn out, along with a small section of the wooden base directly underneath them.

It appears that a securing bolt has been removed prior to the rest of the damage being caused.

A team from Lincolnshire County Council is on site to assess the damage and decide on the best course of action now available to make the unit safe.

Advertisement

The parklets, which were installed at the end of August, are part of the Louth Active Travel Scheme, which aims to improve walking and cycling in the town by taking away some parking, moving other bays and doubling down on café culture in the Cornmarket.

There has been criticism levelled at the scheme spilling in to Mercer Row, with businesses saying there has been a drop in trade since it started; and residents – particularly the elderly and disabled – bemoaned a lack of spaces for them to park for short pick-ups and drop-offs.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, has hit back at the “mindless vandalism” of the scheme, and that once again tax payer’s money will “be used to address the damage and the immediate safety issues caused by these actions”.

“It is shocking and saddening that the efforts of the Louth Active Travel Scheme are not being given a fair chance,” he said, “These acts of vandalism are completely unacceptable and with each example of destruction that happens the people who are using these seats daily, spending more time in the shopping area of Louth, are further denied the need that has been so clearly demonstrated.

Advertisement

“It’s hard to understand the mindset of the people who are responsible for this. At every point of this trial scheme, we have remained open to feedback and have already changed the scheme twice in response to suggestions from Louth residents. Anyone can tell us their thoughts on the scheme, and have always been able to, by using: [email protected]

“We have also stressed repeatedly that this is a trial scheme and nothing about it is set in stone. The Active Travel Scheme is a Government-led initiative to identify and deliver ideas to encourage people to get out of their cars and enjoy the services and amenities of an area like Louth.

“We know that the Parklets have split opinion but what is very clear is that there is a real need in Louth for people to be able to slow down their visit to businesses in the town, rest, meet and enjoy the area in a sustainable way.”