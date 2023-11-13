Investigation into fraud allegations relating to Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival
Last week, it was reported that the Festival, which had been a popular event in Woodhall Spa for 11 years, would be closing due to ever-increasing operating costs and depleting income and reserves.
But now the committee announced in a statement that the team is currently liaising with Lincolnshire Police after the committee "alerted the authorities regarding a possible criminal offence”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“As this is an ongoing investigation, we can make no further comment at this time,” the statement said.
Lincolnshire Police has now confirmed that the force is investigating an “allegation of fraud”.
"As the enquiry is in its early stages it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage and we will keep the public updated as and when we can,” a spokesman confirmed.