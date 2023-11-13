Lincolnshire Police has confirmed the force is investigating an allegation of fraud relating to Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival.

Last week, it was reported that the Festival, which had been a popular event in Woodhall Spa for 11 years, would be closing due to ever-increasing operating costs and depleting income and reserves.

But now the committee announced in a statement that the team is currently liaising with Lincolnshire Police after the committee "alerted the authorities regarding a possible criminal offence”.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we can make no further comment at this time,” the statement said.

Lincolnshire Police has now confirmed that the force is investigating an “allegation of fraud”.