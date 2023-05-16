‘It’s quite unbelievable’ - Clayton-Lenton targeted for a FIFTH time

​After being targeted by thieves who stole thousands of pounds of supplies and fuel, a Wolds-area business has been hit yet again.

Clayton-Lenton has been targeted for a fifth time by thieves.

​Just a fortnight ago, the Horncastle News reported that Clayton-Lenton’s East Kirkby site, part of the AE Lenton group, had two vans and fuel stolen, and four of their lorries were also stripped of panels, costing an excess of £15,000 – the fourth time the company has been targeted in just 18 months.

These incidents led to the company calling on police to offer better support for rural businesses to help prevent these kinds of thefts, and Simon Clayton met with Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones to discuss what can be done.

But overnight on Saturday (May 6) unfortunately the site was targeted for a FIFTH time – this time, offenders entered the compound through a hedge and made off with several gas bottles, which Mr Clayton described as “quite unbelievable”.

"We have blocked all the entrances [to the compound] with beams, but I’m not sure that will stop them.”

Mr Jones said he was “desperately disappointed” that he has once again been targeted by criminals.

“With significant recent investments in rural crime and roads policing teams, I know that the Force has a greater capacity than ever to take the fight to criminals who target our community but as we all know prevention is better than cure,” Mr Jones said.

"It is important that those targeted by criminals receive the best possible advice to prevent future incidents, and I have raised this with the Force.