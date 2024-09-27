Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A patient who assaulted four ambulance workers in Louth after being found unconscious in the street has been jailed for three months.

The assaults happened when the emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the headquarters of car dealer John Darke Ltd, of Grimsby Road in the town, in the summer of last year.

Lincoln Crown Court heard that James Rawson, 56, was initially found lying unconscious in the road and was placed in the back of an ambulance. But he became aggressive after medical treatment to bring him round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Eager, prosecuting, told the court that Rawson, who lives in south Yorkshire, became violent and attacked three paramedics and an ambulance technician.

Four ambulance workers were assaulted by James Rawson after he had been found lying in the street unconscious, a court heard.

Mr Eager said the first assault occurred when Rawson spat at a female first-year trainee paramedic after coming round in the back of the ambulance. "The spit went on her chest," Mr Eager told the judge.

Rawson also aimed kicks at another female paramedic, as well as an ambulance technician, as he was conveyed to the Diana, Princess Of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, the court heard.

Mr Eager said Rawson then clenched his fist at a male paramedic and made threats such as: "I'll have you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rawson also boasted: "I've killed six people. You'll be the seventh."

The assaults happened after an ambulance had raced to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Grimsby Road in Louth, a court heard.

Impact statements from the four emergency workers were read out in court, outlining their ordeal and the effect it had on them.

One senior paramedic described it as one of the worst incidents in his 11-year career with the ambulance service.

The trainee paramedic said it was the most aggressive incident she had experienced during her first year of training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ambulance technician added: "I do not come to work to be assaulted, and I will be making a complaint."

The court heard that Rawson was originally due to be sentenced on Thursday, September 12 but failed to surrender to his bail after arriving at the crown court drunk. He was eventually remanded into custody on Wednesday, September 18.

Rawson, of King Street, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to four charges of assaulting an emergency worker on Monday, July 10 2023 and to a separate bail offence.

The court was told that the 56-year-old had a long history of previous convictions, including assaulting an emergency worker in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Heath, mitigating for Rawson, pointed out that there were no convictions for violence on Rawson’s record between 1997 and 2016.

Mr Heath told the court: "Clearly, these are horrible offences on public servants who were only doing their jobs and trying to help him. He is rightly ashamed of his behaviour."

The defence lawyer added: "It is right to say they were single kicks and there were no injuries."

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said it was clear from the statements read out in court that there had been a psychological impact on the paramedics who treated Rawson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the country, the number of attacks on NHS ambulance workers has risen dramatically in recent years.

In July, the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives reported that 17,114 incidents of violence and abuse had been recorded during 2023/24.

This means that, every day, 47 ambulance staff were assaulted or abused – an increase of 123 per cent since records began eight years ago.