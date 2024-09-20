'It felt like a victory lap' -- Louth dad with brain tumour completes epic cycling challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An epic cycling challenge by a Louth dad with a terminal brain tumour has raised almost double its £5,000 target for charity.

Chartered surveyor Ed Cox, 52, tackled the ‘End-To-End’ marathon from John O’Groats on the north-eastern tip of Scotland to Land’s End in Cornwall, along with cycling friends, Adam Sessions and Jon Silver.

They are now back home after completing the near-1,000 mile challenge inside two weeks, and although their initial target was £5,000, their fundraising, through a Just Giving page, has already reached £9,400.

The money will go to the Brain Tumour Research charity, which funds research into the devastating disease, with the aim of speeding up treatments and, ultimately, finding a cure.

Ed Cox (right) and cycling friends Jon Silver and Adam Sessions toast the completion of their challenge with champagne in Land's End.

Brave Ed, who lives in the village of South Cockerington, said: “The last few hundred yards felt like a victory lap. We rolled into the finish together, with family cheering us on.

"We all felt quite emotional about the whole experience and what we had achieved together. Not just the three riders but also so many other people through their support, encouragement, love and sacrifices.

"Thanks to everyone who has followed this challenge and given so generously. We are thrilled to have raised so much for such an important cause.

"Our total mileage for the trip was about 990 miles, with 45,322 feet of ascent – and don’t our legs know it!”

Brave dad Ed Cox with wife Rebekah and daughter Martha.

Ed was diagnosed with his brain tumour after falling off his bike while cycling with friends in the Peak District in 2019 and subsequently suffering from headaches and vision problems.

He underwent six weeks of radiotherapy and six months of chemotherapy and still has regular MRI scans. He has been left with short-term memory problems, fatigue and an inability to read.

Ed said: “I knew next to nothing about brain tumours, so it has been a steep learning curve. But I feel very lucky to be alive because a typical survival prognosis for my type of aggressive cancer is 12 to 18 months.

"Treatment hasn’t really changed in the last couple of decades because of pitiful funding for research.”

Ashley McWilliams, of the charity, said: “Brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age.

"We are very grateful to Ed and his friends for raising such vital money, which will improve the outcome for patients.”