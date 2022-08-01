LILIA VALUTYTE MURDER: Police teams search drains and hedgerows for evidence

Police have conducted searches around Central Park in an attempt to unearth more evidence in their investigation into the murder of Lilia Valutyte.

By Gemma Gadd
Monday, 1st August 2022, 10:16 am
Police searching a drain near Central Park, in Boston, yesterday.
Officers were seen searching in drains and hedgerows around the area yesterday (Sunday).

Nine year-old Lilia was attacked while playing in Fountain Lane with her younger sister on Thursday evening, July 28.

Police were called to the scene at 6.20pm and a murder investigation was launched.

Police search through a hedgerow in Central Park, in Boston.

Aa reported by LincolnshireWorld last night, 22 year-old Deividas Skebas was arrested near Central Park on Saturday and has since been charged with her murder.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court this morning (Monday).

A police spokesperson said: “There will continue to be a significant police presence in the town while our investigation progresses.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their assistance as we continue our investigation.

Police officers conducting searches for evidence in the streets around Central Park, Boston

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

Police conducting searches near Central Park, in Boston.
Police tape outside an address near to Central Park, Boston.