Officers were seen searching in drains and hedgerows around the area yesterday (Sunday).
Nine year-old Lilia was attacked while playing in Fountain Lane with her younger sister on Thursday evening, July 28.
Police were called to the scene at 6.20pm and a murder investigation was launched.
Aa reported by LincolnshireWorld last night, 22 year-old Deividas Skebas was arrested near Central Park on Saturday and has since been charged with her murder.
He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court this morning (Monday).
A police spokesperson said: “There will continue to be a significant police presence in the town while our investigation progresses.
"We’d like to thank everyone for their assistance as we continue our investigation.
“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”