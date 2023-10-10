Residents across Lincolnshire are being urged to ‘lock up and light up’ by officers as part of Lincolnshire Police’s Beating Burglary Together campaign.

As the nights draw in, you can help to protect your home from being targeted by burglars by locking up and leaving a light on to imply that someone is home.

Our darker nights advice comes to you as part of our This campaign focuses on areas of risk and we know that a dark home can increase that risk.

In October 2022, burglary offences in Lincolnshire peaked with 202 offences recorded – against an monthly average of 137.

The force launched the Beating Burglary Together campaign to give an insight into how officers tackle burglary, raise awareness of where incidents are happening, and provide crime prevention and security advice.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Fortune, Force lead for burglary, said: “When the evenings are dark, it’s a gift to burglars. They can make an assumption that a home without lights on in the early evening is unoccupied.

"They will pick that one over another where there’s an indication that residents are at home.

"If you leave a light on, or have a light set on a timer switch, you reduce that risk of an opportunist burglar targeting your home.”

Last month, Lincolnshire Police investigated a spate of burglaries where car keys have been targeted in order to steal a car.

Det Chief Insp Fortune added: “If you keep your keys out of reach and out of sight, that’s another incentive removed and a simple way to lower your risk of having your home broken into and your car stolen.

"We have examples where keys were fished out through letterboxes or open windows – this can’t happen if you get in the habit of keeping them well away from your door and out of sight.”

Other Crime prevention advice from Lincolnshire Police includes:

Consider if your lock needs upgrading to a professionally fitted anti-snap lock. You can find a local locksmith on the Master Locksmiths Association website.

You can log your valuables and record serial numbers on Immobilise – this helps police investigations and means you are more likely to get your property back if it’s stolen.

By becoming part of your local Neighbourhood Watch, you’ll be joining other like-minded neighbours who, by keeping their eyes and ears open, help to keep potential criminals out of the area.