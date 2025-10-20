Lloyds issues statement after bank ram-raid that closed Horncastle High Street

A banking giant has issued a statement and an update after the ram-raid on its branch in Horncastle at the weekend.

Police believe thieves used a JCB digger, which had been stolen earlier from nearby, to plough into Lloyds Bank on High Street at about 2.50 am last Saturday.

They caused “significant damage” to the building before stealing a cash machine, ripping it from the wall of the branch, and then fleeing in a second vehicle, understood to be a pick-up truck.

Lincolnshire Police had to put road closures in place during Saturday to ensure the safety of the public and enable forensic enquiries to take place.

A JCB digger blocks Horncastle High Street after being used in a ram-raid on Lloyds Bank by thieves who stole a cash machine. (PHOTO BY: Lincolnshire Police)

And they launched an appeal for witnesses to the crime, which they described as “very unusual for Horncastle”.

Now the Lloyds Banking Group has spoken about the ram-raid, which has forced the branch to shut down for at least a few days.

A spokesperson said: “Our Horncastle branch is temporarily closed for repair.

"Customers can do their everyday banking at the post office on Market Place and pay in cash at nearby PayPoint locations in Horncastle.

"Customers can also use our app, go online, give us a call or visit any branch of Lloyds or Halifax, of which there is one in Louth.”

The police’s appeal is for anyone who saw what happened or might have dashcam, CCTV or mobile-phone footage.

Det Insp Paul Sands said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in finding the culprits of this organised crime, which happened overnight in an otherwise peaceful rural town.

“We’re in the early stages of the investigation and have deployed a large number of staff to follow up various lines of enquiry, including forensics and CCTV.

"We have a number of officers at the scene who are there to assist with the investigation but are also there for the public. Please do speak to them if you have any concerns or if you have any information that you have not already reported to us.

“This type of crime is very unusual for Horncastle and please be reassured we will do all in our power to seek out those responsible and bring them to justice.”

You can report any information by calling 501, quoting ‘incident 56 of 18 October 2025’. Alternatively, email [email protected], putting ‘Incident 56 of 18 October’ in the subject line.

The Crimestoppers hotline will also take anonymous, confidential information. Call 0800 555111 or go to www.crimestoppers-uk.org