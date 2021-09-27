Louth: Daniel Boulton denies double murder charge

Lincoln Crown Court (inset: Daniel Boulton).

Daniel Boulton, 30, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, is accused of stabbing Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson at a house in Louth, Lincs, on 31 May this year.

He also denied assaulting PC Stephen Dennis with intent to resist arrest on June 1, and a further offence of burglary at Hubbard’s Hills Cottage in Halfpenny Lane, Louth, where it is alleged clothing, food and drink were stolen between May 3 and June 2.

Boulton, who appeared in the dock wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms, spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his not guilty pleas to the charges.

Bethany Vincent and her son, Darren 'DJ' Henson.

Judge John John Pini QC fixed the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court to commence on January 13 next year.

The judge told Boulton: “I am adjourning your case for trial. The trial date is January 13. In the mean time you are remanded in custody.”

The trial is expected to last between three to four weeks.

Boulton was arrested in the Hubbard’s Hills area of Louth on June 1, as a result of what detectives described as “a tragic, extraordinary, and worrying set of circumstances.”

Police were called to High Holme Road in Louth at 8.29pm on May 31 by paramedics, where they found Ms Vincent and her son dead. Both had suffered multiple stab wounds.