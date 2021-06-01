Louth: Police remain at the scene where two bodies were found

The scene in High Holme Road this morning (Tuesday June 1). Photo: John Aron.

As reported earlier today, officers were called to the address by their colleagues in the ambulance service at around 8.30pm last night, following the death of a woman and a child.

Since then, there has been a heavy police presence outside the property near the junction between High Holme Road and North Holme Road.

An investigation has been launched and police are appealing for any sightings or information that could help them find 29-year-old Daniel Boulton.

Police are searching for Daniel Boulton (29).

Members of the public are advised not to approach him, but instead call 999 and quote incident number 445 of May 31.

