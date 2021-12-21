Mablethorpe man, 28, conditionally discharged after police officer assaults

Court news

Sebastian White, 28, now of Gibraltar Road in Mablethorpe, had admitted two assaults on police officers when he appeared in court in September.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said the officers were called to the bedsit in Grosvenor Road at 5.15am on August 6 where they found White, who was holding a wine bottle in his hand, intoxicated and refusing to leave the bedsit.

She said they were concerned he would assault his partner, who wanted him to leave, but he pushed one of them in the chest forcing him backwards and then pushed the other officer so that he fell back onto the bed.

At the earlier hearing, it was said that White suffered from ADHD, PTSD and social anxiety, but had not been able to access his medication for three weeks as he had recently moved and changed his GP and his prescriptions had not yet come through.

It was said that White and his partner lived in a ‘very small bedsit’ and she had wanted him to go out for her own mental health issues.

The court heard that no offence had been committed before the officers arrived.

He had not assaulted his partner and neither of the pushes on the officers had been hard - the first officer had not fallen over and the second just sat back on a bed.

After hearing that there had been no further offending and that White had now settled his life and was living in his own place, the magistrates conditionally discharged him for 12 months.