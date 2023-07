A 51-year-old man was arrested after armed police were called to an address in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police responded to reports yesterday (Monday) at 1.54 pm of two men in a doorway on Grosvenor Road, with what was believed to be a rifle.

Officers attended the address on Grosvenor Road, including the officers with firearms.

