Man arrested on suspicion of burglary
Lincolnshire Police attended a report of a burglary at Cash for Gold in Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, at around 2.30am on Wednesday (September 13), where a number of items were taken.
Officers attended and searched the local area.
A male suspect, aged 28, was arrested in George Street, and several items were later recovered.
He has been released on bail and inquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with any information relating to this incident are asked to call DC Emma Dodsworth on 07818 539016, quoting incident 23 of September 13.
Lincolnshire Police has recently launched a campaign to help target burglaries – ‘Beating Burglary Together’, aiming to enhance trust and confidence in the force and build a more informed understanding of who is at risk of burglary and what can be done to reduce that risk.
You can read more about the campaign at https://www.lincolnshireworld.com/news/crime/lincolnshire-polices-new-campaign-to-beat-burglary-together-4189334