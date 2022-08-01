Floral tributes left at the scene in Fountain Lane.

Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston on Thursday.

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, was charged with her murder and and appeared before District Judge Peter Veits at Lincoln Magistrates Court this morning.

Skebas sat in a glass panelled dock wearing a grey tracksuit and spent most of the two minute hearing with his head down and eyes closed.

A police forensic officer at the scene in Fountain Lane.

Flanked by two security officers, Skebas stood briefly only to confirm his name, date of birth (8 Dec 1999) and address (10 Thorold Street, Boston.)

The court clerk confirmed Skebas is charged with murdering Lilia Valutyte in Boston on 28 July.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, asked for the case to be sent to Lincoln Crown Court for a further hearing at 2pm this afternoon.

Defence solicitor Berris Brickles confirmed there was no bail application on behalf of Skebas.

Judge Veits remanded Skebas back into custody and told him: "The offence you face is the most serious anyone can face in court.

"You will have to go to Crown Court."