Man from Skegness spat at probation officer during interview

David Young, 42, of Drummond Road was said to have attended an interview on June 23 with probation
officer Kayleigh Taylor as part of his community order imposed last year for stalking.
Prosecuting, Rebecca Williams said that the officer challenged Young's statements which made him
angry, that he then stood up and spat at her although his saliva hit a screen that was between them.
In mitigation it was said he was intoxicated on the day and under the influence of cannabis but he did
apologise to the officer.
The magistrates were told that he lived in a residential care home because of his mental health problems
and the Probation Service said that his attendance records at meetings with the service were 'really good'.
Young was fined £200 and ordered to pay a total of £119 in court costs and charges.