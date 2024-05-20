Man jailed after sexual assaults in Woodhall Spa and Lincoln

Craig Smith of Bruce Road, Radford, Coventry.

​A man has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty of eight counts of sexual assault.

​Craig Smith of Bruce Road, Radford, Coventry, was sentenced when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (May 17).

Lincolnshire Police said that the 45-year-old engaged in sexual contact with his victim, who was a young teenager at the time.

He pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sexual assault, which took place between 2018 and 2020 in Woodhall Spa and Lincoln.

However, he was found guilty, by a unanimous verdict delivered by all 12 jurors after a four-day trial.

He was jailed for eight years, placed on the sex offenders’ register for life, and served a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

If you’ve been the victim of rape or sexual assault or offence, you are urged to report it to police as soon as possible.

