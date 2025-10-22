Man jailed after six-year campaign of violence and coercive control

Jalled - Michael Law.

A man from Louth has been sentenced to three years and five months in prison and handed a 10-year restraining order for multiple violence and controlling and coercive behaviour offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Law, 42, of New Bridge Lane, Covenham St Mary, Louth changed an earlier plea from ‘not guilty’ to guilty at a hearing on October 13 where he admitted the charges of repeatedly engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour, assault (actual bodily harm), and two counts of intentional strangulation.

Lincolnshire Police say examples of his controlling behaviour included: assaulting and threatening his victim, throwing glasses at her, insulting her in highly personal terms, blocking her access to a bank account, telling her what to wear and what make-up she could use, cutting her clothes and preventing her from dying her hair. His victim endured a prolonged pattern of abuse lasting from 1 January 2018 through to 15 February 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Rhys Cordy of East Lindsey’s Response Investigation Team said: “This sentencing marks the conclusion of a deeply distressing investigation into a sustained campaign of violence and coercive control. The offences committed were not isolated incidents, but part of a deliberate and persistent pattern of behaviour designed to instil fear, exert dominance, and strip the victim of their autonomy.

“Throughout the investigation, the courage shown by the victim in coming forward and supporting the case has been commendable. Their testimony was vital in securing justice and ensuring the offender is held accountable.

“The sentence reflects the seriousness of these offences and sends a clear message that controlling and violent behaviour will not be tolerated. We remain committed to supporting victims of abuse and continue to work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Law was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on October 16.

Following the sentencing, Lincolnshire Police has reached out to anyone experiencing controlling or abusive behaviour to get in touch with them and not stay silent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LDASS offers information, advice and where eligible, specialist intervention support. Make an online self-referral or call 01522 510041 (office hours).

Safe Spaces are consultation rooms you can use to find out about your options and the support available. They are there to give you sanctuary from your abuser. Safe Spaces are available in pharmacies including Boots, Coop, Morrisons and Superdrug and now also at certain banks.

Hollie Guard is an app for your phone that will track your location, send alerts to named contacts and record footage if you are in danger.