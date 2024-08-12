Man jailed after wielding knife and 'causing disorder' in busy Coningsby pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been sent to prison after wielding a machete-type knife that “caused disorder” in a busy pub at Coninsgby

Steven Stone, 34, of Milson Close, Coningsby, pulled out the large knife from the back of his trousers while chatting to a woman at the Black Swan pub on High Street one Saturday night last month.

Lincoln Crown Court heard that he held it behind his back, but when confronted by another person in the pub, he started to wave it around in the air.

A police spokesperson said: “The knife was safely removed from Stone and after a further altercation with another man, he fled from the pub.

Steven Stone, 34, of Coningsby, who has been jailed for 13 months after wielding a machete-type knife in a pub. (PHOTO BY: Lincolnshire Police)

"He was soon located by two officers on Park Lane in Coningsby, where he was arrested. When searched, he was found to be carrying cocaine and cannabis.”

Stone pleaded guilty in court to possession of a bladed article in a public place, and to possession of controlled class A and class B drugs.

He was sentenced to 13 months in jail, banned from going in the Black Swan for two years and ordered to pay £187 in court costs.

The court heard that the rumpus happened just after 11 pm on Saturday, July 6.

The machete-type knife, pictured next to a 30-centimetre-long ruler. (PHOTO BY: Lincolnshire Police)

After the hearing, Sgt Robert Sim, of Lincolnshire Police, who was in charge of the case, said: “Not only did Stone think it was acceptable to carry and conceal a large knife, he also decided, without any hesitation, to pull it out in a busy pub and raise it in the air while arguing with other customers who were happily enjoying their evening.

"His actions led to a larger disorder within the pub, which caused members of the public to fear for their safety.

"Thankfully, no significant injuries were sustained, but it could have ended very differently.

"I would like to stress that this was an isolated incident and to reassure members of the public that Lincolnshire Police will deal with offences of this nature as robustly as possible.

"I would also like to thank everyone who assisted the police on the night, and also all the officers who have worked on the case, helping to achieve a swift and positive outcome, with Stone receiving a custodial sentence.”