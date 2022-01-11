Man punched and strangled girlfriend after drinking sessions

Court News

Frazer Longmate, 44, of Butters Court, admitted assaulting his former partner, who he met through a dating site, on three occasions in the summer of 2021.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the first incident occured on June 20 when Longmate punched the woman as they were drinking in the Millers Arms pub on Lincoln High Street.

Leanne Summers, prosecuting, said the woman suffered a black eye but did not report the assault to the police.

A second incident occurred two weeks later on July 2 after the couple had been drinking in the Chequers Arms pub in Potterhamworth.

Miss Summers said the woman became concerned that Longmate had decided to drive them home and opened the passenger door when she thought he was driving too fast.

The woman described how Longmate stopped the car in the middle of nowhere and put his hands around her neck.

He also told her to put her head between her knees and she felt something which she thought might be wood touch her back.

Miss Summers said Longmate also placed a rope around the woman’s neck, although she accepted it may have been a heavy piece of ribbon.

A third incident occured two days later on July 4 after Longmate admitted dragging the woman after they were again drinking in Lincoln.

In a victim personal statement the woman said she was relieved their relationship was now over.

Hal Ewing, mitigating, told the court Longmate had no previous convictions and had not been involved in any violence in any of his previous relationships.

Mr Ewing said while it was no excuse, the consumption of alcohol on both sides had led to a toxic relationship.

“It led to arguments, and through jealousy, the use of violence,” Mr Ewing added.

The court heard Longmate was in a relationship with a new partner who knew all about his offending and wanted to marry him.

Mr Ewing said: “Knowing of this hearing she actually proposed to him last night.”

Mr Ewing urged the judge to pass a suspended jail sentence so Longmate could work with the Probation Service.

Longmate was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years. He must also complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and wear a sobriety tag which prevents him drinking alcohol for 120 days.

Passing sentence Judge John Pini QC also made a restraining order which prevents Longmate from having any contact with his former partner for five years.

Judge Pini told Longmate: “Men who punch women are bullies, it is as simple as that.”