Man punched doorman in assault at Skegness bar

An investigation has been launched after a man punched a doorman at a Skegness bar rendering him unconscious.

By Chrissie Redford
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 12:28 pm
Do you recognise this man? Call Lincolnshire Police on 101.
The incident involving a member of staff at The Water Hole in Drummond Road happened on Saturday and is being treated as a GBH assault.

Police are searching for a white male aged 25-40 who is 6ft tall, slightly built, with short dark hair. He was a wearing thin, light blue coloured long-sleeved top, dark trousers, and white shoes/trainers on the evening.

He was with a female with shoulder length blonde hair who was wearing blue jeans and a dark jacket.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to The Water Hole after reports of an altercation between a doorman and a member of the public.

"During an argument the male punched the doorman to the face, knocking him out and causing GBH-level serious injuries, before running off.”

If any recognises the man in the CCTV image, call 101 or email [email protected], quoting ‘22000319844’.