'Danger' to park users as vandals damage several trees at popular walking spot

Police are investigating ‘mindless vandalism’ at a popular Boston park after a number of trees were damaged and left in a dangerous condition.

Two of the trees damaged at Witham Way Country Park in Boston this week.

This is the third time in a nine months that trees at Witham Way Country Park have been targeted - with some sawn in half, while others have had their trunks partially cut through.

In December, Lincolnshire World reported on a incident at the park where trees and a wooden memorial cross had been deliberately cut in half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in July, some 30 trees were reportedly damaged there in a similar way.

Trees have been left in an unstable and dangerous condition.

The latest incident last week saw 14 trees damaged, according to Boston Borough Council, which manages the park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A council spokesperson said 14 trees were damaged overnight, “leaving them unsafe and requiring complete removal”.

“Over the past 12 months, we have had 60-70 trees targeted in this way,” they added.

Then on Monday, April 12, a further three damaged trees were found and reported to police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two damaged silver birch trees.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for information after trees in Witham Way Country Park, Boston, have been repeatedly targeted by vandals. Following a number of previous incidents, three further trees were found this week, having been cut and felled.”

Sgt Kate Odlin added: “This is wholly unacceptable and mindless damage to a beautiful area that local people should be able to enjoy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Not only are the culprits causing irreversible damage, they are also causing a potential danger to themselves and others.

"We are working closely with Boston Borough Council, we have increased our patrols of the area and we would welcome any information about who is responsible.”

An illegally felled tree at Witham Way Country Park.

If you have any information, you can report to police by dialling 101 or emailing to [email protected] Reference number: 23000220616.

Advertisement

Advertisement