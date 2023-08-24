Register
MP vows to rid Skegness of travellers ‘as swiftly as they came’

MP Matt Warman has said he will do everything in his powers to ensure the travellers who have arrived in Skegness leave the town as soon as possible.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:40 BST

Mr Warman took to social media to welcome the news the travellers’ had departed from Boston this morning.

As reported, travellers who moved to Skegness this morning and pitched in Morrisons and B&Q car parks.

Lincolnshire Police have since issued a countywide dispersal order.

Travellers arriving in Hoylake Drive, Skegness.Travellers arriving in Hoylake Drive, Skegness.
Mr Warman said: “The departure of the travellers from Boston is welcome news and testament to the police acting swiftly to use their new legal powers.

"I am keenly aware that, as predicted, they have moved to Skegness. I will continue to work in every way possible to make sure they depart there just as swiftly - the disruption and disgusting behaviour is utterly unacceptable and will be met with every possible obstacle.

