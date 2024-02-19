Murder Investigation latest: Man now charged with murder of Adi Whiting appears at court

Adi Whiting, inset, was injured in an alleged assault outside the Carpenters Arms pub, in Boston's Witham Street.

Adrian Whiting, 35, died in hospital two weeks after the incident at the Carpenters Arms in Witham Street, Boston on January 14.

Maksim Iliev, 35, was originally charged with grievous bodily harm wounding with intent and now faces a murder charge relating to Mr Whiting's death.

Iliev of Union Street, Boston, this afternoon appeared before Judge Simon Hirst on a video-link from custody.

The prosecution were represented by Jonathan Cox and Iliev, who followed the hearing through a Bulgarian interpreter, was represented by defence barrister Chris Jeyes.

No pleas were entered and Iliev spoke only to confirm his name.

Judge Hirst remanded Iliev back into custody and adjourned the case until March 8 when Iliev will be asked to enter his plea to the murder charge.

The case was provisionally listed for a trial beginning at Lincoln Crown Court on July 15. It is expected to last seven days.

As reported earlier, a 34-year-old woman has also been charged with assisting an offender in connection with the investigation into the death of Mr Whiting.

Katya Tsoneva, of Red Lion Street, Boston, was arrested on February 15 and charged on February 16.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on January 15.