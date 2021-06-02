Over £3,000 raised towards funeral costs for Louth murder victims

Tributes were left outside the property in High Holme Road yesterday (Tuesday).

The town was left in a state of shock following the tragic incident, which later saw Daniel Boulton (29) arrested in connection with their deaths.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rochelle Clare from Louth decided to set up an online fundraising page in memory of Bethany and Darren, to support their family with funeral costs.

Less than 24 hours later, the fundraising page has already seen more than £3,325 raised towards the £5,000 target at the time of publication.

Speaking to the Louth Leader today (Wednesday), Rochelle said: “I just wanted to help. I cant imagine what they are going through.

“I have a nearly nine-year-old and a two-year-old myself, and I just cant imagine the family’s pain right now.

“The money is to ease them all financially, to let them grieve properly, or towards the funeral, or anything really.”

Rochelle, who did not know the victims personally, added: “It’s a massive shock to a small town.”

“I have had a message from Darren Vincent, the father and grandfather of the victims, to say he appreciates all the messages and can’t thank everyone enough for their support.”