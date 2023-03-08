Lincolnshire Police are investigating a ram-raid at a Lincolnshire Co-operative in Louth in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) – almost a year to the day when a Co-op store in Horncastle was targeted.

The aftermath of the ram-raid at the Newbridge Hill, Louth. Photos: John Aron Photography

Officers attended the store on Newbridge Hill, near to the town’s Aldi store, after the incident was reported at 2.10am today.

It is believed that a van, which was left at the scene, was used to ram the ATM and the cash containers were removed.

Three offenders made off with the cash containers in a black saloon type car, and are still at large, with investigations ongoing.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage, or anyone who may have witnessed anything to call on 101, quoting incident 23 of March 8.

One year ago today, the Horncastle Lincolnshire Co-operative was also targeted by offenders.

