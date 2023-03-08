Officers attended the store on Newbridge Hill, near to the town’s Aldi store, after the incident was reported at 2.10am today.
It is believed that a van, which was left at the scene, was used to ram the ATM and the cash containers were removed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Three offenders made off with the cash containers in a black saloon type car, and are still at large, with investigations ongoing.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage, or anyone who may have witnessed anything to call on 101, quoting incident 23 of March 8.
Advertisement
Advertisement
One year ago today, the Horncastle Lincolnshire Co-operative was also targeted by offenders.