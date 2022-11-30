Police are appealing for help identifying men caught on camera in relation to a burglary at the Sports Bike Shop in Kirton.

Can you help identify the men in these CCTV images?

Officers investigating the incident believe the men may be able to help with their investigation into the burglary which took place on Monday.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report that a window at the premises at Haven Business Park had been smashed at around 3.40am on Monday morning. Twelve laptops have been reported stolen.”

Advertisement

If you recognise the men in the images, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting Incident 41 of November 28.

Can you help identify the men in these CCTV images?

Advertisement

Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or call 0800 555 111.

More stories:

Advertisement