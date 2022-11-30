Officers investigating the incident believe the men may be able to help with their investigation into the burglary which took place on Monday.
A police spokesman said: “We received a report that a window at the premises at Haven Business Park had been smashed at around 3.40am on Monday morning. Twelve laptops have been reported stolen.”
If you recognise the men in the images, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting Incident 41 of November 28.
Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or call 0800 555 111.
