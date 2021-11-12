Police appeal after Tattershall Lakes assault

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with an assault at Tattershall Lakes, in which a man in his 30s was injured.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 12th November 2021, 11:59 am
Updated Friday, 12th November 2021, 1:00 pm
Do you recognise this man? (Photo: Lincolnshire Police).

The victim was not seriously injured, but was left shaken and bruised. The incident was reported to us on the September 25 at 4.15 pm.

If you recognise the man pictured, who police believe could be in the Sheffield area, contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:

• Call 101 with incident reference 344 of September 25.

• Email [email protected] including the reference number in the subject line.

If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available. Visit www.victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 (Monday–Friday, 8am–4pm) for more information.