Police appeal after Tattershall Lakes assault

Do you recognise this man? (Photo: Lincolnshire Police).

The victim was not seriously injured, but was left shaken and bruised. The incident was reported to us on the September 25 at 4.15 pm.

If you recognise the man pictured, who police believe could be in the Sheffield area, contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:

• Call 101 with incident reference 344 of September 25.

• Email [email protected] including the reference number in the subject line.