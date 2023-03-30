Register
Police appeal after white van involved in three separate collisions

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following three separate collisions involving a white Vauxhall Vivaro van on Tuesday, March 21.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:17 BST
The first collision happened at 3.10pm at Three Bridges Lane, Saltfleetby, and it also involved a black Hyundai I30.The white Vivaro van then crashed into a ditch between Maltby Le Marsh and Beesby around 2pm.The van then crashed into another ditch for a second time at 5pm in South Reston.

Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested in connection with driving over the legal limit, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for any witnesses to any of the collisions, or anyone who saw the van or has any dashcam footage that will assist with our inquiries, to get in touch.

A spokesman said: “If you saw a white Vivaro van driving in the area or any of the collisions, we’d like to hear from you.

"We’re asking people to check their dashcam footage to see if they have any relevant footage recorded. Minor injuries were reported.If you have any information or footage you think will assist police with their enquiries, email [email protected], or call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting 23*172485.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.