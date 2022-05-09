Police appeal over theft of fuel and groceries in Ancaster

Do you recognise this man?

Officers are now looking for help to identify two people caught on camera in connection with a theft from Ancaster Services on Willoughby Road in Ancaster, which happened at around 12.30pm on April 9.

According to the police report, a man entered the store and made off with a basket of shopping worth around £157.

He is described as of medium build, around 5ft 10 inches in height and aged between 30 and 35. He was wearing a dark coat with fur trim, dark coloured hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and a hat.

Do you recognise this woman or the car involved?

A police spokesman said: “We believe he arrived in a silver Volkswagen car, registration GM21 VUA, with a woman.

The woman filled the car with £45.23 worth of fuel before leaving the petrol station, with the man, without paying.

The woman is described as of a slim build with dark hair, aged around 30 to 35 years of age and was around 5ft 2 inches in height.

She was wearing a grey long sleeve top and blue jeans.

If you know who the man or woman in the images are, or recognise the car, you are advised to call 101, quoting incident 168 of April 10.