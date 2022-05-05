Man accused of murdering Ilona Golabek appears in court

Lincoln crown court.

Kamil Ranoszek, 40, of Wormgate, Boston, was due to go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 25 April.

However prosecutors asked for the trial date to be put back to allow more time for the police investigation after parts belonging to Ms Golabek were found at a park in Boston.

Ranoszek, who followed the proceedings via a Polish interpreter on video-link from prison, spoke only to confirm his name.

He was remanded back into custody by Judge John Pini QC and will now go on trial at Lincoln Crown Court on September 19.

His trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

Earlier this year Lincolnshire Police revealed they had found body parts belonging to Ms Golabek in Witham Way Country Park, Boston.

A report was made to Lincolnshire Police force control room on February 19 about suspected human remains, which were found in the park.

Officers recovered bones from the scene and then began examining three further 'areas of interest' within the park and the nearby River Witham.

They found further human remains whilst doing so, including body parts concealed in bags, which were sent off for DNA testing.

On March 1, Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the remains were those of missing Boston woman Ilona Golabek.

Ms Golabek was reported as being missing from Boston on November 9 last year and following an investigation, Lincolnshire Police launched a murder inquiry.