Lincolnshire Police.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said on Friday afternoon: “Two females, aged 51 and 16, and three boys, one aged 15 and two aged 14, were arrested in the Boston district earlier today.

"They remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.

“The arrests are part of our commitment to clamp down on anti-social behaviour across the county.”

As previously reported, on September 22 police issued seven young boys in the town with dispersal orders.

At this time, the boys were handed notices and told to leave the area after the 36-hour dispersal order was put in place in and around Boston town centre at 5.30pm on September 21.

The dispersal order was enforced following several anti-social behaviour incidents in the town in which a group of around 20 children under 16 were believed to have been involved.

These incidents included a traffic cone being thrown at a man in the Market Place on September 19.

Sergeant Kate Odlin said at the time: “Youths have been seen hanging around the town centre and have been verbally abusive and causing issues with some people.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated.